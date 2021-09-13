FAMU ranks as top public HBCU in the nation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University is once again sitting atop the list of public HBCUs in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report.

The list, which is published each year highlights all colleges and universities in the U.S., then breaks them down into sub categories like “top HBCU,” top public school,” and “top private school.”

Florida A&M ranks as the seventh overall HBCU when including private schools.

FAMU was also moved up 13 spots on the list for top national public universities from 117th to 104th.

President Larry Robinson says, “Moving up 13 places is a testament to our focus on student success and the dedication of our faculty, staff and students to the tenets of our strategic plan, FAMU Rising,”. Robinson goes on to say, “Our intentionality and teamwork allow us to focus acutely on opportunities and more effectively address challenges.”

FAMU also ranks as 13th in the category of top performers on social mobility.

To see FAMU’s profile, click here.

