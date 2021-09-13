Advertisement

FSU ranks in top 20 national public universities

Florida State University
Florida State University(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is once again sitting near the top of all public universities in the country. The news comes as U.S. News & World Report issued their “Best Colleges 2020″ Monday morning.

FSU appears on the list as number 19 out of 209 public universities, and number 55 on the list of national universities (both public and private).

FSU president Richard McCullough says “As a Top 20 public university, our continued upward trajectory in the overall rankings of all universities is gratifying and encouraging...” McCullough goes on to say, “These rankings solidify our position as a top university, and in many ways, we lead the nation when it comes to student success. Florida State has a fantastic academic reputation and that will continue to rise as people see all the gains the university has made over the past five years.”

U.S. News & World Report also listed FSU as 26th in best colleges for veterans, and 71st in best undergraduate teaching.

