FSU students react to the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 ahead of their memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, multiple FSU Veteran groups and ROTC volunteers planted flags to remember the thousands lost.

This flag planting a part of a memorial service happening Saturday morning on FSU’s campus.

Each one of the flags planted at FSU represent the 2,997 innocent lives that were lost twenty years ago Saturday, representing one of the darkest days in United States history.

The flag planting started Friday afternoon as a part of Saturday morning’s service, which will include remarks from the Collegiate Veterans Association, presentation of the flags by the ROTC Color Guard and a moment of silence for the lives lost. Some of the volunteers who planted the flags say why remembering this day is so important.

“This day reminds us that despite all of our differences, we are one country and we have this common set of goals and we just want to be together despite everything and work together and solve our problems together,” said FSU Veterans Student Union Secretary Haley Olsen.

The event starts at at 8:46 AM on the Mina Jo Powell Green on FSU’s campus, the same time the first plane hit the towers as they memorialize a day Americans will never forget.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.