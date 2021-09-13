FSU Veteran organizations hold a memorial to remember 9/11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of a day filled with reflection and remembrance all across the country, the FSU Veteran Student Union and multiple volunteers held a memorial for those lost twenty years ago Saturday.

The group planted flags, reflected and shared why we should never forget.

2,997, that’s how many lives were lost twenty years ago Saturday and in honor of them, the FSU Veteran Student Union, FSU Army and Air Force ROTC and other volunteers planted flags for each of them and to remember not to take life for granted.

“Just being here at this flag display is a way for us to come together and remember these lives and remember that the price of freedom and the sacrifices that great service members have made,” said FSU Veteran Student Union Director Sarah Johnson.

That day changed the way of life in our country forever.

“What you think you enlisted in, is no longer and will never be again. And it was very true. Our military changed that day, our mindsets changed that day,” said 20-year military veteran Kevin Pierce.

These words told to Pierce by his recruiter when the towers fell, just two months after he enlisted. The events that unfolded on 9/11 shaped generations.

“The fact that we have young Americans that are willing to put a memorial together for something they don’t even remember. Something that they learned about in school, really says a lot about us not only as a country but as Americans of one” explained Pierce.

Students like Meagan McLaughlin said they wanted to ensure we never forget.

“I think it’s really important for my generation and generations to come to participate in these kind of ceremonies and these commemorative events so it just doesn’t become a figment of the past,” shared McLaughlin.

Mclaughlin believes this is a moment every year Americans can really come together as one.

“So forgetting that I think will only bring our country further apart and remembering what happen will bring us together again,” said McLaughlin.

Memorials like Saturday help us remember how meaningful every breathe of life is.

“Life is precious and it’s fleeting and in that we need to treasure each moment we have and just to reflect and be thankful for the moments we are given,” exclaimed Johnson. “And tto recognize that it could be taken away in an instant just like it was for those people on that tragic day 20 years ago.”

Bringing light to one of the darkest days in our country’s history.

The service at FSU included a moment of silence and a call to stand together in moments of darkness.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.