Gov. DeSantis criticizes Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal at political event

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Three Republican presidential prospects have sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan. Attending a political event in Nebraska on Sunday, the three — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence — rebuked the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. DeSantis said America’s adversaries don’t fear Biden as they did President Donald Trump, and Cruz said Biden is seen as weak and ineffective in the wake of the withdrawal. Pence said the chaos and the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport never had to happen.

“They are watching what happens, in China and in Iran and in North Korea and in Moscow,” DeSantis said. “Those countries feared Donald Trump. They don’t fear Joe Biden and they don’t respect Joe Biden.”

