Hannah's Sunday, September 12th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tonight we’ll have a partly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the 70s. It will be another warm Monday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s with a few low 90s. Isolated showers are also possible, mainly along the coast. However, most of our area will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Chances for rain will increase Tuesday as more moisture comes in and the sea breeze brings scattered showers and storms inland during the afternoon. Moisture will continue to increase as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas will try to bring showers and storms into the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday and Thursday. Conditions will slowly start to dry out by the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by mid-week and slowly rise back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.