Leon Co. Administrator: “Vaccinations as a condition of employment will remain in effect”

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Administrator Vince Long has responded after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said cities and counties will be fined for enforcing COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

“Unfortunately, and despite the tireless efforts of public health professionals, political rhetoric continues to dangerously exacerbate the fear and confusion about vaccinations. In a public health emergency, clarity of information remains critical,” Long said. “This is why it is necessary that I clarify that vaccinations as a condition of employment in Leon County is legal and will remain in effect. We will continue to act responsibly to ensure our operational readiness to respond to the needs of our community and to keep our employees safe.”

DeSantis announced his administration will begin fining cities and counties who require the vaccine $5,000 per violation.

