Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 13, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 12, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

