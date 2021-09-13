Advertisement

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces drug bust

Pictured: Barbara Nicole Vaught
Pictured: Barbara Nicole Vaught(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman for having a trafficking amount of crystal methamphetamine in her car.

The arrest happened Sunday night when a deputy pulled over Barbara Nicole Vaught. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a K9 officer was used to sniff around her car for possible drugs. Once the dog alerted to possible drugs, two deputies searched Vaught’s car and found the methamphetamine.

Vaught was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

