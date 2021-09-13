Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a woman for having a trafficking amount of crystal methamphetamine in her car.

The arrest happened Sunday night when a deputy pulled over Barbara Nicole Vaught. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a K9 officer was used to sniff around her car for possible drugs. Once the dog alerted to possible drugs, two deputies searched Vaught’s car and found the methamphetamine.

Vaught was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Last night, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler White conducted a traffic stop on Barbara Nicole Vaught. During... Posted by Liberty County Florida, Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 13, 2021

