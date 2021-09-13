Advertisement

Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her apartment building. The woman, who was nine months pregnant, died from a gunshot wound to the head after her baby shower.(Source: WABC via CNN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - A New York family is in mourning after a mother who was nine months pregnant was shot and killed as she was coming home from her own baby shower.

The New York Police Department says 31-year-old Shanice Young, who was nine months pregnant, died from a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Police say Young was taking the gifts from her baby shower into her apartment building’s lobby around 1 a.m. when a fight broke out between two men. Neighbors say the men were Young’s former boyfriend and the father of her unborn child.

One of the men had a gun that fired, and a bullet hit Young in the head. The shooting reportedly happened in front of Young’s daughter.

A memorial to the 31-year-old and her unborn daughter was set up outside the building. Her family gathered to grieve later Sunday.

Young had two children and was caring for her two younger siblings.

Police are still trying to determine who pulled the trigger. No arrests have been made at this time.

