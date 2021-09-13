Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.(Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of TPD cars on Capital Circle Saturday, following the loss of one of their officers.
Tallahassee Police mourn loss of an officer
Picture of PE teacher Logan Hurst over a picture of Canopy Oaks Elementary
Canopy Oaks Elementary School coach dies from COVID-19
Florida State fell to an FCS opponent for the first time in school history after previously...
FSU hits new rock bottom with loss to Jacksonville State: “It’s just embarrassing.”
FSU fell to Jacksonville State Saturday on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired
FSU falls to Jacksonville State on last play of the game
Florida State is hoping Jashaun Corbin, or another newcomer to the roster, can become the...
FINAL 4th Quarter: FSU 17, Jacksonville State 20

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a State Department event commemorating the...
Blinken readies for contentious Afghan hearings in Congress
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID