Stuffed Salmon with Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- Fresh salmon filet
- Salmon seasoning
- Blackening or Creole seasoning
- Garlic powder
- Cream cheese
- Shredded parmesan cheese
- Sauteed spinach
METHOD
- Cut a slit into your filet after rinsing it in cold water and patting it dry with a paper towel
- Season your salmon generously with Creole or Blackening Seasoning, Salmon Seasoning and parsley flakes
- In a bowl blend one 8oz package of cream cheese..1/2 of cup of shredded parmesan cheese and one handful of sautéed spinach (for sautéed spinach use fresh spinach...1/2 teaspoon of salt..and olive oil)
- Stuff salmon with blended mixture
- Drizzle with olive oil or canola oil
- Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 min
