Stuffed Salmon with Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas

By Cooking Healthy with Ashley
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • Fresh salmon filet
  • Salmon seasoning
  • Blackening or Creole seasoning
  • Garlic powder
  • Cream cheese
  • Shredded parmesan cheese
  • Sauteed spinach

METHOD

  • Cut a slit into your filet after rinsing it in cold water and patting it dry with a paper towel
  • Season your salmon generously with Creole or Blackening Seasoning, Salmon Seasoning and parsley flakes
  • In a bowl blend one 8oz package of cream cheese..1/2 of cup of shredded parmesan cheese and one handful of sautéed spinach (for sautéed spinach use fresh spinach...1/2 teaspoon of salt..and olive oil)
  • Stuff salmon with blended mixture
  • Drizzle with olive oil or canola oil
  • Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 min

