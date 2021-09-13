Stuffed Salmon with Healthy Chef Ashley Douglas

Cut a slit into your filet after rinsing it in cold water and patting it dry with a paper towel

Season your salmon generously with Creole or Blackening Seasoning, Salmon Seasoning and parsley flakes

In a bowl blend one 8oz package of cream cheese..1/2 of cup of shredded parmesan cheese and one handful of sautéed spinach (for sautéed spinach use fresh spinach...1/2 teaspoon of salt..and olive oil)

Stuff salmon with blended mixture

Drizzle with olive oil or canola oil