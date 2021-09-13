Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer Clifford Crouch.

He was 38-years-old.

TPD says Crouch died at the hospital on Saturday and the department drove a line of squad cars on Capital Circle in his honor.

A full statement from the City of Tallahassee and PTD on Officer Crouch’s death can be read below.

On Sept. 11, the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) experienced a tremendous loss following the death of Officer Clifford Crouch. Officer Crouch was with TPD for six years and served with honor, pride and integrity. “In the wake of Officer Crouch’s death, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community,” Chief Lawrence Revell said. “We are thankful for Officer Crouch’s service to this community and the Tallahassee Police Department. We pray for peace and healing for the Crouch family, our department and the community as we grieve this loss together.” Officer Crouch served as a member of the Patrol Unit, which has a high level of engagement with the community. Patrol officers are frequently first on scene to answer 911 calls for service, be it a noise complaint or major crime. Officer Crouch also assisted with training other officers within the department to help maintain a high level of service. To pay tribute to his commitment to the City of Tallahassee and its citizens, Officer Crouch will be celebrated with full law enforcement honors.

An obituary for Crouch can be read here.

