Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer Clifford Crouch.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer Clifford Crouch.

He was 38-years-old.

TPD says Crouch died at the hospital on Saturday and the department drove a line of squad cars on Capital Circle in his honor.

A full statement from the City of Tallahassee and PTD on Officer Crouch’s death can be read below.

An obituary for Crouch can be read here.

