Advertisement

Usual Suspects - Sept 12th 2021

By Gary Yordon | Usual Suspects
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of TPD cars on Capital Circle Saturday, following the loss of one of their officers.
Tallahassee Police mourn loss of an officer
Florida State fell to an FCS opponent for the first time in school history after previously...
FSU hits new rock bottom with loss to Jacksonville State: “It’s just embarrassing.”
FSU fell to Jacksonville State Saturday on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired
FSU falls to Jacksonville State on last play of the game
Florida State is hoping Jashaun Corbin, or another newcomer to the roster, can become the...
FINAL 4th Quarter: FSU 17, Jacksonville State 20
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
JCSO: wanted murder suspect connected to Monticello double homicide

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: July 4, 2021
The Usual Suspects - Sept 12th Clip 3
The Usual Suspects: July 4, 2021
The Usual Suspects - Sept 12th Clip 1
The Usual Suspects: July 4, 2021
The Usual Suspects - Sept 12th Clip 2
The Usual Suspects: June 20, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Sept. 5, 2021