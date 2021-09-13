Workplace shooting at Perry lumber mill, no injuries reported

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A lumber mill in Perry was the site of a workplace shooting early Monday morning, in which multiple shots were fired but no one was harmed.

The incident occurred at the West Fraser Forest Products mill on South Byron Butler Parkway at approximately 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13. According to Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse, the suspect entered the building with two guns, an AR style rifle and 9 mm handgun. He then fired multiple shots near the maintenance area.

Perry Police Department officers and Taylor County deputies were called at 3:09 a.m. and arrived shortly after. They quickly determined that all employees were safe and unharmed. Officers then performed a thorough search of the plant and determined the suspect was no longer there, says their report.

After receiving a description of the vehicle, police found the suspect at 5:21 a.m. as he was driving on the 8700 block of US Highway 98 west, and he was arrested without further incident.

PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at West Fraser. No motive behind the attack was determined.

Lawless was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment and improper exhibition of a dangerous firearm, according to PPD.

