15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeil tells WCTV 15-Year-old Christian Venisee has been taken into custody, without incident, in Leon County.
Venisee was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to a double homicide in Monticello.
Sheriff McNeil says Venisee was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
“A law enforcement tip led to his location and arrest,” Sheriff McNeil said.
