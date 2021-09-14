Advertisement

15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who is wanted for second degree murder.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeil tells WCTV 15-Year-old Christian Venisee has been taken into custody, without incident, in Leon County.

Venisee was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to a double homicide in Monticello.

Sheriff McNeil says Venisee was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“A law enforcement tip led to his location and arrest,” Sheriff McNeil said.

