Advertisement

Airlines report over 4,000 cases of unruly passengers

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.(Source: Delta Air Lines, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is dealing with a surge of unruly passengers.

The agency has opened more than 750 investigations so far in 2021. That’s about four times the normal amount federal officials have on an annual basis.

Airline crews have reported nearly 4,300 incidents this year.

Most of them involve alleged violations of the federal mask mandate imposed by the Transportation Security Administration for all airline, bus and train passengers.

At least one person accused of acting unruly on a plane has been fined.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of PE teacher Logan Hurst over a picture of Canopy Oaks Elementary
Canopy Oaks Elementary School coach dies from COVID-19
PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at...
Workplace shooting at Perry lumber mill, no injuries reported
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
Apple’s next iPhone mirrors last year’s, adds more storage
Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept....
Jury begins deliberations in Robert Durst murder trial
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children
The Florida Hospital Association claims the state's medical system is better prepared for a...
COVID numbers improving, but may be short-lived
Deputies found Mack Arline backing out of the driveway with two young children inside.
Sheriff's office: Man accused of child abuse, driving drunk