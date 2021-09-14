Advertisement

County Commission Chair stands by employee vaccination mandate despite threat of fines

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that his administration would fine cities and counties that require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, with a fine of $5,000 per employee.

Leon County is one of the municipalities requiring the vaccine; County Administrator Vince Long announced the mandate in July.

The County has about 1,000 employees; if it’s hit with fines, it could be charged to pay five million dollars.

Despite that possibility, County Commission Chair Rick Minor says he stands by Long’s decision.

Minor says Leon County disagrees with the governor’s interpretation of the law on the topic.

“We’re not doing this to try to defy the governor, to play politics. We’re doing this for two reasons. Number one, we want to protect the lives and the health of the employees and the public. And number two, we need to maintain operation readiness of this government and service the people of Leon County,” Commissioner Minor said.

Elsewhere in Florida, Orange County and the City of Gainesville have employee vaccination mandates.

At the Commission’s special meeting on September 7, Long told Commissioners the County is at almost 100% compliance with the mandate, with only about 30 requests for exemptions.

“I, for one, support the requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations for County employees,” Minor said. “I think you saw at a previous meeting that virtually the rest of the Commission does too. My guess would be that the Commission still supports that in light of this new development.”

Long’s statement in response to the governor’s announcement can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of PE teacher Logan Hurst over a picture of Canopy Oaks Elementary
Canopy Oaks Elementary School coach dies from COVID-19
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend
PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at...
Workplace shooting at Perry lumber mill, no injuries reported
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Local superintendents are banding together to demand a statewide mandatory mask mandate in...
County Commission votes to continue recommending, not requiring, masks inside County facilities
The CDC initially recommended that people get those shots separately, but now says it is okay...
Vaccine mandate showdown coming
County Commission votes to continue recommending, not requiring, masks inside County facilities
Approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to eleven could happen as early as next...
Florida pediatricians welcome news that COVID vaccine could be approved for children by next month