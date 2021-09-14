Advertisement

COVID numbers improving, but may be short-lived

The Florida Hospital Association claims the state's medical system is better prepared for a...
The Florida Hospital Association claims the state's medical system is better prepared for a COVID-19 surge now compared to where it was in the summer.(AP)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers have steadily dropped over the past three weeks in Florida, but infections disease experts say the reprieve could very well be short lived.

Daily case averages are at their lowest point since late July and hospitalizations are lower than they’ve been since early August.

That comes as great news to Governor Ron DeSantis.

“The fortunate news is we’re seeing the declines all across the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at a Tuesday press conference.

The Delta wave brought the highest daily case numbers and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Infectious disease experts we spoke with told us while they knew Delta would be bad, they didn’t predict it would be as devastating as it has proven to be.

“Three out of our 10 deaths that have been recorded in Florida have been since Delta,” said Dr. Christopher Uejio, a public health expert at Florida State University.

And while recent numbers may be painting an optimistic picture, UF epidemiologist Dr. Cindy Prins pointed to last year’s winter spike as reason Floridians shouldn’t let their guard down.

“I think we’re still going to see another peak associated with that Thanksgiving and also winter holiday travel. So it’s a worry. We’re much closer to that than we were last year and we may not get a really good break from this,” said Dr. Prins.

Last year’s winter spike was worse than that seen over the summer.

Experts we spoke with said individual decisions will determine whether this year follows the same path.

“If everyone is trying to see their family members in the state over the holiday break, we should expect another increase again,” said Dr. Uejio.

CDC models project Florida’s current Delta wave will bottom out in October, roughly the same time period the state began experiencing its winter wave last year.

Both scientists we spoke with agreed COVID isn’t likely going away any time soon.

They said ultimately vaccinations and natural immunity will hopefully reduce case loads and improve health outcomes to a tolerable level.

Copyright 2021 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of PE teacher Logan Hurst over a picture of Canopy Oaks Elementary
Canopy Oaks Elementary School coach dies from COVID-19
PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at...
Workplace shooting at Perry lumber mill, no injuries reported
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend
Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

The CD
Vaccine mandate showdown coming
Dr. Katie Hudgens joined the team at Southwell Medical.
Southwell Medical pediatrician talks about children with COVID-19
Leon Co. Administrator: “Vaccinations as a condition of employment will remain in effect”
DeSantis admin. to start fining cities, counties that require employees to get COVID vaccine