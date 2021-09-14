Advertisement

Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces

Legislation to make this action official is still in the works.
Standardized testing
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday morning the state will end the Florida Standards Assessment, which evaluates students in language arts and math each year.

He made the announcement at a prep school in Miami-Dade county, alongside Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Calling the FSA “antiquated,” Corcoran said eliminating the standardized test will empower parents and teachers.

“In April and May, we shut down schools for testing… this will allow more teaching, and better education,” said Corcoran.

Corcoran said the state can still monitor student progress through other systems and have the same accountability as under the FSA.

Gov. DeSantis says the legislation to make this official still needs to be worked on, but it has support inside and outside of the state legislature.

“We’re gonna work on the legislation in the coming weeks. We’ll be working with the legislators to find sponsors. We’ve already spoken with the speaker and the senate president,” DeSantis says. “I know Richard has been discussing it — we’ve gotten great feedback. He’s also spoken to a number of folks and superintendents and gotten great feedback. I think we’ve hit a real sweet spot here. You’re going to see a lot of support for it.”

According to the Department of Education’s website, Florida public school students in grades third through 10th take the English Language Arts FSA, while students from third to eighth take the Mathematics FSA.

You can watch the press conference where DeSantis made the announcement below or at this link.

