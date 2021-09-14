Fresh off first win, Rattlers set for ‘business trip’ to Tampa for clash with Bulls

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers picked up the first win of the season against Division II Fort Valley State.

Head coach Willie Simmons says he’s happy to get the first one under his belt but added there’s always room for improvement.

This week, the Fangs will head to Tampa to face off against FBS foe South Florida, a matchup that’s personal to Simmons.

He says he and a lot of the Bulls’ coaching staff go way back and says it’ll be great to see those guys across the field but adds that Saturday is a business trip that the Rattlers expect to win and wants to treat the matchup as exactly that.

“Make no mistake about it, this is all business. It’s not personal, this is a business trip for us as a football team and this is a business trip for me as a head football coach here, so we’ll chop it up pregame like we do every game as coaches,” Simmons said. “After the game, we’ll exchange pleasantries, but for 60 minutes, they’re an adversary and I’m sure they view it the same way, but that’s what makes college football, and football in general, what it is, and we’re looking forward to a knock down, drag out this Saturday at 7 p.m.”

