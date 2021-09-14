Seminoles set to face unique, mature challenge in Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s no secret that, over the last half decade, Clemson has been the standard bearer in the ACC.

But, when you look down that Atlantic Division, you’d be hard pressed to find a team outside of the Tigers that has been as consistently successful as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who last year had their first losing season since 2015.

Wake’s success comes from the top, where Dave Clawson’s built a program on the development of guys who will say yes to them and turning them into a finely-tuned unit.

They play together, they play fast and they don’t beat themselves, as they’re no strangers to the “least penalized teams in NCAA football” list, something Mike Norvell knows too well about Florida State’s next opponent.

“Offensively, I mean, very unique, schematically, just timing and tempo. Their kids have great confidence in their system,” Norvell said. “He’s [Clawson] been there for many years, you can see this is something that’s hit, preached on every single day, the discipline of how they play. They don’t beat themselves. And you couple that with explosive playmakers, it’s an extensive challenge.”

FSU and Wake will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from Winston-Salem. The game will be shown on ESPN.

