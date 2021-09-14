St. John’s Episcopal Church honors 20th anniversary of 9-11

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sounds of bells echoed throughout above St. John’s Episcopal Church for a beautiful 9/11 tribute.

The church honored the lives lost on the devastating day 20 years ago.

Church bells rang out four different times Saturday morning. Each time signaled the moment the planes crashed.

Becky Reese who has been a tower bell ringer for more than two decades says each bell ringer tolled 20 times to represent the 20th anniversary, followed by the sound of ‘Amazing Grace’.

“It’s important to me to be involved in this and to remember these events. And this is one way of doing it and bells ring and everyone around the immediate vicinity can hear them. But we do this mostly just to commemorate,” said Reese.

Reese adds on the 10th anniversary, bell ringers tolled for each of the almost 3,000 people who lost their life on September 11th which took about 5 hours.

