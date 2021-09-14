Advertisement

‘This was a tragedy in our community’: Friends remember beloved Canopy Oaks P.E. teacher Logan Hurst

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Canopy Oaks Elementary School community continues to mourn the loss of their beloved ‘Coach’ Logan Hurst.

Hurst passed away on Monday after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Those who knew Coach Hurst remember him as man of faith, an awesome coach, and a role model for the children he taught.

“It just felt like he was too young. This was a tragedy in our community,” said Doug Stephens, a longtime friend of Hurst.

Hurst was known to students, staff, and families simply as ‘Coach,’ and those who knew him personally remember him fondly.

“He just had an infectious laugh and just a way that he brought things out was awesome for the kids,” said Stephens.

Stephens has known Hurst as a colleague and teacher of his seven children.

He says Hurst treated the thousands of student he taught over the years as his very own.

“His faith spoke to everything that he did so that was what lit his personality up. He was so engaging, so friendly and so loving he was just loving in everything that he did,” Stephens said.

The beloved P.E. teacher’s death comes weeks after another devastating loss for the Canopy Oaks community. The passing of 9 year old Roxy Proctor who also died from COVID-19.

In a statement Canopy Oaks PTO president, Jennifer Bickley writes:

“Coach Hurst was a pivotal part of our school. He was active in the life of our school by being the sponsor teacher for the Patrols, Field Day Coordinator, giver of the ever famous toe tokens, and leader of the SPORTSFIT summer camp many Cardinals looked forward to. He will forever be missed but his legacy will continue to live on through the Cardinals who had the privilege of calling him “Coach”. Our school thanks the community for their support and respect of space for the Hurst and Cardinal families as we mourn the loss of Coach.”

Rainbow colored pinwheels are displayed outside the school to now honor and remember the two lives now lost.

“He was one of the strongest men that I know. And it was very unfortunate,” said Stephens.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hurst family. If you would like to donate, click here.

