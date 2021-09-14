Advertisement

Thomas County parents ask for more transparency from school district on COVID-related issues

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - As the school year enters its second month, parents in Thomas County have expressed concerns that school district officials have been sweeping COVID-19 related issues under the rug.

Critics say information like positive cases and exposure are not easily accessible to the community.

“The numbers are much higher now than last year when they shut the schools down, but we’re not getting the proper information,” said Thomas County father Bo Cone.

According to Cone, who has several close friends that work within the school district, students are being allowed in school while sick and potentially contagious.

Cone also noted that after two local educators passed away, the district was silent.

“Still, as far as I know there’s nothing that’s been said publicly from the schoolboard or the superintendent independently,” he explained.

Officials from the Thomas County School District say numbers are being reported on the Thomas County Schools’ main page, but stopped being shared on social platforms this year due to a lack of engagement. They also claimed that they had nothing to hide, and simply didn’t share the news of the educators’ passing out of respect for their families.

Cone explained he continues to fight for transparency because the cases and effects of the coronavirus don’t just stay within the school walls.

“We could be doing more than what we’re doing,” said Cone.

According to the TCS dashboard, from September 7-10, 85 students and 19 staff members in the county had reported positive cases.

