The ties that bind the Rattlers and Bulls: FAMU, USF matchup features plenty of Tallahassee flair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When speaking with the media on Monday, Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons spoke of this upcoming weekend’s trip to South Florida as a “business trip” for the Rattlers.

But all of the familiar faces might make that a tough ask.

The Rattlers will be playing the role of spoiler against their FBS foe this weekend, but they’ll do so against many personal friends not just to the Rattler program or Simmons, but the city of Tallahassee.

USF’s head coach, Jeff Scott, played with Simmons at Clemson and his father, Brad, is the Bulls’ Chief of Staff and was a former offensive coordinator for Bobby Bowden.

Linebacker coach Ernie Sims is as Tallahassee as they get - a star at NFC and FSU - while FSU and Bulls great BJ Daniels now an analyst after spending a year with the Lincoln Trojans, his alma mater, as head coach.

”Great opportunity to do something special, take on an FBS opponent in their backyard. Obviously this game is personal to me for many reasons, one being their head coach, Jeff Scott, played college football with me at Clemson, came in the same year and so I’m looking forward to a great football game,” Simmons said.

Kickoff between the Fangs and Bulls is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

