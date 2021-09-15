Cabinet to weigh swapping lots, building for FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Cabinet next week will consider swapping three state-owned parking lots near Florida State University for a three-story downtown building that would provide more office space for the school.

The 32,732-square-foot building, which is on the northwest corner of Duval Street and College Avenue, is owned by Bloomfield Holdings.

FSU leases office space in the building, which also includes other tenants whose leases would be allowed to expire. A Cabinet proposal said the building is “strategically located in close proximity to FSU’s campus and downtown government buildings.”

The proposed exchange was approved June 17 by the university’s board of trustees.

FSU leases from the state the three parking lots. While campus parking has long been an issue for the university, the Cabinet proposal said the school’s director of transportation and parking concluded that the loss of the small areas wouldn’t affect overall parking.

The state acquired the lots, totaling 1.64 acres, between 1996 and 2003. The three parcels have a combined value of $3.137 million. The building is valued at $2.95 million.

The difference would be transferred from Bloomfield Holdings to the state’s Internal Improvement Trust Fund, which is overseen by DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Cabinet staff members recommended that the exchange be approved at a meeting Tuesday. The Cabinet proposal said Bloomfield Holdings wants to develop the lots into “boutique student housing.”

