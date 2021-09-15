Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County
The Canopy Oaks Elementary School community continues to mourn the loss of their beloved...
‘This was a tragedy in our community’: Friends remember beloved Canopy Oaks P.E. teacher Logan Hurst
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children

Latest News

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash on I-10 westbound, near milemarker 199, with...
FHP reporting crash with injuries causing roadblock on I-10 westbound
SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation
JT Burnette attorneys file for acquittal after guilty verdict
JT Burnette’s attorneys file for acquittal