County Commission votes to continue recommending, not requiring, masks inside County facilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a five to two vote, the Leon County Commission voted to strongly recommend, rather than require, masks in County facilities.

Commissioners voted during a special meeting on September 7 to take up the issue on September 14.

Commissioners also had the option to require masks at indoor events that use tourist development tax dollars, but did not vote for that either.

Multiple public speakers were against the possibility of a mandate, holding signs showing their beliefs.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor assured the crowd that it would not be community-wide, only in County buildings, but many were still unsatisfied.

“That’s how it starts, isn’t it?” one man yelled at the dais.

The buildings the requirement would have applied to would have been the County Courthouse, County libraries, and County community centers, to name a few.

In the agenda item, according to the County Attorney, the Commission has legal authority to require masks inside County facilities because it owns those properties.

County staff recommended the possible mandate not apply to private tenants in County buildings, and that it not institute any fines. The item notes that the County would have the right to levy fines.

Commissioners Dozier and Minor were the dissenting votes; both wanted a requirement, rather than a recommendation.

Commissioners Proctor, Maddox, Cummings, Jackson, and Welch voted for the recommendation option.

