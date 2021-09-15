Advertisement

FAMU providing nearly $42M in tuition assistance for 2021-22 school year

Thursday, Florida A&M University lifted their curfew for students as the university begins easing restrictions on campus.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it is providing $41.5 million in tuition and fee assistance for students during the 2021-22 school year.

President Larry Robinson announced Friday the university will use federal CARES Act funding to help students with debt relief and tuition assistance. Full-time students will receive $2,500 toward tuition and fees each semester of the 2021-22 school year, the press release says. Part-time students will receive a pro-rated amount.

In 2020, FAMU used more than $16 million in CARES Act money to clear outstanding balances in students’ accounts, the release says.

In total, FAMU will provide more than $57 million from the CARES Act to help students battle debt and pay tuition.

Robinson said the university is going to do everything it can to help its students.

““The University really cares about you and your well-being. Not only do we care, but we understand that every obstacle we can knock down in your way, we can help you get to that place where you want to go,” Robinson said.

FAMU has the highest proportion of students eligible for the Pell grant at State University System institutions in Florida, at 60%, the release says.

According to FAMU vice president for Studnet Affairs William Hudson Jr., about a third of FAMU students are first-generation college students, while the typical student comes from a family whose annual household income is less than $50,000.

The university said about $15.3 million has already been disbursed this semester.

“This is a very big deal for our students and their families,” Hudson said. “It decreases the potential debt of our students.”

