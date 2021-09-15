FSU Opening Nights director Michael Blachly to retire after 50-year career

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Michael Blachly, the director for Florida State University’s Opening Nights, will retire after spending more than 50 years of leading performing arts programs around the country.

FSU’s press release says Blachly’s official retirement date is set for March 17, 2022. Blachly spent four years at the helm of FSU’s professional performing arts program, and along the way, he increased the number of performances each season while improving the curriculum for all of his students.

Blachly said he is grateful for serving FSU and playing a role in strengthening the cultural offerings for the university, students and the Tallahassee community.

“I will work to ensure a smooth transition that is compatible with the program’s mission to present compelling and distinguished artists who provide extraordinary experiences that educate, inspire and connect diverse audiences on and off-campus,” Blachly said.

Blachly said he is excited for his final season as director and to present the upcoming schedule of events.

FSU President Richard McCullough said the FSU family appreciates Blachly’s leadership and contributions to the Opening Nights program.

“Opening Nights raises the profile of our university by bringing world-renowned artists to our campus. FSU is committed to this program, which is an asset to our faculty, staff, students and the community,” McCullough said.

The press release says FSU will do a nationwide search for Blachly’s replacement in the coming months.

