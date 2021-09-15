Advertisement

Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies due to COVID-19

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons says an inmate at the Federal Detention Center in Tallahassee has died due to COVID-19.

Officials say 42-year-old Tavoris Delancy tested positive for COVID-19 on July 28 at a local jail contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities say on September 6, Delancy tested negative for COVID and the following day was transferred to the FDC Tallahassee.

According to officials, Delancy was found unresponsive on September 9 and responding safe immediately began life-saving measures before he was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

Officials say Delancy was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons says Delancy had “pre-existing medical conditions which the Center for Disease Control lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.”

According to officials, Delancy was sentenced in the Middle District of Florida to a 156-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of N-Phenyl-N-(1-(2- Phenylethyl)-4-Piperdinyl) Propenamide (I.E, Fentanyl), and Acetyl Fentanyl.

