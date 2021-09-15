Advertisement

Leon County deputies looking for autistic 15-year-old last seen leaving school

LCSO says Octavious McCaine, a black male, was last seen heading east on Connor Blvd. from...
LCSO says Octavious McCaine, a black male, was last seen heading east on Connor Blvd. from Trojan Trail. he was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old autistic boy last seen leaving Heritage Trails Community School Wednesday afternoon.

LCSO says Octavious McCaine, a black male, was last seen heading east on Connor Blvd. from Trojan Trail. he was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and a black backpack.

Deputies ask you call 850-606-5800 if you see him.

