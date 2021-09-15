Advertisement

Seminoles to honor Barry’s life, legacy with jersey retirement ahead of Florida match

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Florida State volleyball team is hoping for sharp minds and swift hands at Tully Gym as they hope to pull off the upset over arch rival Florida.

But, before the match, there will be heavy hearts as the Tribe honors one of the program’s greatest, Brianna Barry, who unexpectedly passed away over the summer.

FSU will retire the former ACC Player of the Year’s jersey, joining Gabrielle Reece’s in the Tully rafters as the only retired jersey’s in program history.

All attending the game are encouraged to toast to Barry’s life and legacy with her favorite treat: Donuts.

“Even when we were playing, we were like ‘Stop eating all of those sweets, we’re in the game!’” remembers FSU Associate Head Coach Jordana Price, who played with Barry. “But Bri was just a huge fanatic of food in general. She’d always, anytime she traveled, she’d find the local donut shop and try the most elaborate donuts.

“Then she’d take an Instagram picture or Facebook photo and update where she was,” Price continued.

Barry, a George Washington assistant prior to her unexpected death, is one of the greatest Seminoles of all time, leading the charge to FSU’s appearance in the Elite 8 back in 2008.

FSU head coach Chris Poole says while that squad was full of players, Barry was the engine that made the car go.

“We had a lot of great players on that team but Bri was the hammer and she was ACC Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year and did continue to share her love with volleyball as well,” he said.

