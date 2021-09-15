Verdict could come Wednesday in deadly 2017 Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now on trial for a deadly confrontation that unfolded while he was out with friends celebrating his birthday.

Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.

Court records say Glover was shot six times outside the Waffle House on the corner of West Tennessee Street and Ocala Road after a fight spilled over from a nearby nightclub. He died at the hospital later that night.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2017. Arrest papers say accused gunman Johnny Anderson was out with friends celebrating his birthday earlier that night.

TPD reports say the fight at Club Play appeared to be over someone “putting hands” on a woman in the group. Those reports say Anderson stepped in to try to calm the situation. The reports said the fight ultimately resulted in one man being thrown out of the club by security and Tallahassee Police escorting Glover to his car to try to ensure there would not be a fight in the parking lot afterward.

According to court records, surveillance video of the Waffle House parking lot shows people ducking and panicking at 2:37 a.m. — when officers believe the first shots were fired — and then an SUV speeding away from the scene moments later.

Court records show Anderson’s trial spanning Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s nearly four years to the day since the deadly shooting.

Closing arguments were slated to start at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Deliberations are expected to follow.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.