Advertisement

Verdict could come Wednesday in deadly 2017 Tallahassee shooting

Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.
Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.(Leon County Jail)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now on trial for a deadly confrontation that unfolded while he was out with friends celebrating his birthday.

Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.

Court records say Glover was shot six times outside the Waffle House on the corner of West Tennessee Street and Ocala Road after a fight spilled over from a nearby nightclub. He died at the hospital later that night.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2017.  Arrest papers say accused gunman Johnny Anderson was out with friends celebrating his birthday earlier that night.

TPD reports say the fight at Club Play appeared to be over someone “putting hands” on a woman in the group. Those reports say Anderson stepped in to try to calm the situation.  The reports said the fight ultimately resulted in one man being thrown out of the club by security and Tallahassee Police escorting Glover to his car to try to ensure there would not be a fight in the parking lot afterward.

According to court records, surveillance video of the Waffle House parking lot shows people ducking and panicking at 2:37 a.m. — when officers believe the first shots were fired — and then an SUV speeding away from the scene moments later.

Court records show Anderson’s trial spanning Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s nearly four years to the day since the deadly shooting.

Closing arguments were slated to start at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Deliberations are expected to follow.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standardized testing
Florida to end standardized testing, Gov. DeSantis announces
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
Tallahassee Police identify officer who died this past weekend
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County
The Canopy Oaks Elementary School community continues to mourn the loss of their beloved...
‘This was a tragedy in our community’: Friends remember beloved Canopy Oaks P.E. teacher Logan Hurst
Mack Arline is accused of child abuse and threatening to burn down a house.
Sheriff’s office: Man sends video of himself spraying sleeping toddler with bleach, threatens to kill children

Latest News

Thursday, Florida A&M University lifted their curfew for students as the university begins...
FAMU providing nearly $42M in tuition assistance for 2021-22 school year
Blachly spent four years at the helm of FSU’s professional performing arts program, and along...
FSU Opening Nights director Michael Blachly to retire after 50-year career
Nicholas, or what's left of it, is forecast to help bring better rain chances through the...
Moisture from Nicholas keeps rain chances high into weekend
The Cairo Police Department is looking for Douglas “Moonk” Broomfield after a man was shot...
UPDATE: Suspect turns self in after Cairo shooting