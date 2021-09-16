ACC announces 2021/22 conference schedule for Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Home matchups against Syracuse, Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame highlight Florida State’s 2021/22 men’s basketball conference schedule, released by the ACC Thursday evening.

The Seminoles will open ACC play on December 4 against the Syracuse Orange before embarking on a three-game road trip to close 2021 and open 2022 against Boston College (Dec. 29), NC State (January 1) and Wake Forest (Jan. 4).

FSU welcomes Louisville (Jan. 8) and Miami (Jan. 11) for their first two home games of the calendar year before embarking on a trip to Syracuse (Jan. 15) before welcoming Duke to the Tucker Center for Mike Krzyzewski’s final trip to Tallahassee on January 17.

A swing to Miami (Jan. 22) and Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech (Jan. 26) helps the Noles close the month of January by welcoming in Virginia Tech (Jan. 29).

The Seminoles then go to Clemson (February 2) before a two-game home stand against Wake (Feb. 5) and Pitt (Feb. 9) before FSU’s lone meeting with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Feb. 12.

Three of the Noles final five games are at the Tucker Center: Feb. 15 against Clemson and back-to-back home games to close the regular season against Notre Dame (March 2) and NC State (March 5).

Trips to Duke (Feb. 19) and Virginia (Feb. 26) are the final two road games of the season for Florida State.

FSU announced their 11-game non-conference schedule last month.

The ‘Noles open their 2021/22 campaign on November 10 against Penn.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.