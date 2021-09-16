Advertisement

‘Family Feud’ wants Tallahassee families to join show

(WBAY)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Looking to earn some fast money? You’re in luck: “Family Feud” says it wants Tallahassee families to apply for the show!

The game show made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. The post says families can win up to $100,000 and a brand new car. Of course, you’ll get to meet host Steve Harvey as well!

Auditions for “Family Feud” are being held on Zoom, the game show says.

You can apply to audition on the show at this link.

“Family Feud” has the following eligibility requirements to be on the show:

  • You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
  • You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
  • There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.
  • If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
  • If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.
  • If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.

