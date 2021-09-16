Advertisement

FAMU awarded $30 million to produce the next generation of minority scientists

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the largest grant awarded to FAMU, minority students enrolled in the Science and Research program will be provided hands on experience as they prepare to enter the workforce.

President Larry Robinson said as an HBCU, it’s the university’s obligation to diversify the NOAA workforce, and with $30 million dollars in funding awarded to the mission, Robinson said it’s a great way to start moving the dial.

“It is an effort by NOAA to address underrepresentation in its workforce as well as other areas ad employee and universities,” said President Robinson.

The money will be allocated to recruitment, research and training students of color and other minorities. The program will also have a strong focus on students pursuing degrees related to climate change and will affect students in undergrad programs and those looking to further their education.

President Robinson said the 30-million dollars seems like a lot, especially since in 2016 the university was awarded only 15 million for the same program. However, he adds that it’s necessary in order to really make a difference when it comes to preparing students to take on the coastal issues we’re seeing and addressing underrepresentation.

“We have the opportunity to just be in the room with people that we can relate to socially and scientifically so it’s nice to be able to be in these rooms and feel comfortable,” said Ariana Uwaibi, a grad student who shares that the program has been an amazing experience.

Uwaibi said she’s grateful for an opportunity like this to have help from others in her profession that look like her, and that have common knowledge of the industry. She said for students interested in environmental research, getting involved would be an important step to furthering your career.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

