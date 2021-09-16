Advertisement

Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

FILE PHOTO: Kids in masks
FILE PHOTO: Kids in masks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge has declined to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued in July that served as the basis for the Florida Department of Health issuing a rule that required school districts to allow parents to opt-out of any student mask mandates.

Moore wrote in Wednesday’s ruling that parents should have pursued administrative claims before filing a lawsuit.

