Advertisement

Former University of Miami professor charged with sending equipment to Iran

FILE GRAPHIC: Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
FILE GRAPHIC: Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a former University of Miami professor, his wife and his sister are facing federal charges related to purchasing genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers and illegally shipping it to Iran.

Court records show that Mohammad Faghihi, his wife Farzeneh Modarresi and his sister Faezeh Faghihi made their initial appearances Tuesday in Miami federal court.

A criminal complaint says a company operated by the family received numerous wire transfers from accounts overseas totaling almost $3.5 million between 2016 and 2020.

Investigators say some of that money was used to buy genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers to ship to Iran without a license.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck overturned crash is causing lanes on I-10 westbound to be closed.
FHP reporting crash with injuries causing roadblock on I-10 westbound
Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.
Man cleared of murder nearly four years to the day later
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County
PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at...
UPDATE: New details released on Perry workplace shooting

Latest News

Generic fire graphic
‘Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire
This Oct. 29, 2020 photo shows Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for U.S. House of...
Florida congressional candidate says rival threatened life
FILE PHOTO: Kids in masks
Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates
Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 16, 2021