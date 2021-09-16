Game Preview: Florida State opens ACC play at Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State (0-2) opens ACC play this weekend when it heads to Winston-Salem, N.C. Saturday to take on Wake Forest (2-0). The Seminoles are coming off arguably their most embarrassing loss in program history, falling to Jacksonville State on a 59-yard touchdown pass as time expired. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons enter Saturday after winning their first two games over Old Dominion and Norfolk State, outscoring those two opponents by an 83-26 margin.

The Seminoles are looking to avoid starting 0-3 for the first time since 1976. Since joining the conference in 1992, Florida State is 18-11 in its first ACC game of the season, including 7-6 on the road.

Saturday will be the 39th all-time matchup between Florida State and Wake Forest. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 30-7-1. The two teams were scheduled to meet in December last season, but the game was canceled due to COVID issues within FSU’s program. Wake Forest claimed the last matchup back in 2019, winning 22-20.

Dave Clawson is in his eighth season as Wake Forest’s head coach. After posting back-to-back 3-9 seasons to begin his tenure, he led the Demon Deacons to four consecutive winning seasons from 2016-2019 before going 4-5 in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. It is possible that this year’s team is his best yet during his time at Wake Forest.

“This Wake Forest team is, I think, as well-coached as any team that we get to play,” Norvell said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “What they do offensively, they’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the league; they’ve got some really good receivers; their o-line is big, they’re physical. They understand the scheme of what they’re trying to do as well as anybody…This is going to be a really good test for us.”

Florida State has lost five consecutive road games with its last win away from Doak Campbell Stadium coming on Nov. 9, 2019, at Boston College.

Wake Forest opened as a 6.5-point favorite, but that number has moved all the way to -5.0. The game will be televised on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. Here are some key matchups and storylines to watch for on Saturday, plus a prediction.

What to watch for when FSU has the ball

On FSU’s depth chart for this week, McKenzie Milton was listed alone atop the quarterback group after being labeled as a co-starter with Jordan Travis the first two weeks.

Milton made his first start since Nov. 23, 2018, last week against Jacksonville State, but his return was rather uneventful. He completed 18 of 31 passes for only 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Florida State struggled to generate any explosive plays in the passing game, as Milton’s longest completion went for only 17 yards. The offensive line held up reasonably well in pass protection, as Milton was not sacked once last week, but receivers struggled to separate downfield.

On FSU’s first drive last week, Keyshawn Helton had a critical fourth-down drop on a deep ball that would have been a touchdown had it been caught. Helton did not have a catch in the game. Neither did Ja’Khi Douglas, who had a 60-yard touchdown reception against Notre Dame. The Seminoles’ top returning receiver from last year’s team, Ontaria Wilson, was not available last week, but Norvell said he’s hopeful that FSU will have him against Wake Forest.

The Seminoles will be in for a major challenge this weekend against the Wake Forest secondary. While only two weeks have passed, Caelen Carson is the No. 3 rated cornerback in the country this season, per Pro Football Focus. He’s recorded one interception and two pass breakups so far. Opposite of him is Ja’Sir Taylor, who has an interception of his own this season. There is solid depth behind Carson and Taylor as well. In addition, Luke Masterson has performed as one of the better safeties in the country through two weeks. His 13 tackles on the year lead the Demon Deacons.

Florida State is going to need more production from several receivers, particularly Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment. He was brought in this offseason to be a deep threat on the outside and a potential go-to target, but he has been a non-factor through two weeks. Tight end Cam McDonald has also been disappointing with just three catches for 21 yards this season after being expected to take a step forward in his second year as a starter. Maybe Saturday is a game Florida State tries to get true freshman Malik McClain more involved.

Another storyline to watch for is how Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will deploy Jordan Travis. Florida State briefly experimented with both quarterbacks on the field simultaneously last week, but it did not yield much production. Norvell and Dillingham both said on Monday that they likely will use a similar package at some point going forward.

For all of Florida State’s shortcomings in the passing game, it has run the ball very effectively through the first couple of weeks. The Seminoles are averaging 5.5 yards per rush, which is second in the ACC to Duke. Meanwhile, Wake Forest’s 3.7 yards per rush allowed ranks 11th in the ACC.

One of the most surprising parts of Florida State’s offensive strategy last week was how it did not commit to the ground game more despite generating significantly better results than through the air. The Seminoles averaged 5.5 yards per rush last week compared to a pedestrian 3.9 yards per passing attempt.

Jashaun Corbin has been one of the best running backs in the country to start the season. Through two games, he has posted 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 30 carries. That amounts to an average of 8.5 yards per rush. Treshaun Ward has been an excellent complementary piece to Corbin with his terrific vision and downhill running style. Ward has 136 rushing yards and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Pro Football Focus ranks Corbin and Ward as the fifth and 19th best running backs in the country so far this season, respectively.

Wake Forest is not quite as strong in the front seven as they are in the secondary, but it is a solid group led by defensive end Rondell Bothroyd and defensive tackle Miles Fox, who was an All-ACC selection in 2020.

Florida State’s offensive line situation will be something to monitor this week. Starting center Maurice Smith hasn’t been available since the first half of the Notre Dame game and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go this weekend. His backup, Baveon Johnson, has really struggled in pass protection and has had some issues with snapping as well.

Starting left tackle Robert Scott was also injured during the second half of the Jacksonville State game, although Norvell is hopeful he will be available for Saturday.

The Seminoles’ depth took a hit this week with Dontae Lucas leaving the program. Lucas was FSU’s top replacement option at guard, so his departure leaves the team very thin along the interior now.

Darius Washington has been a pleasant surprise at right tackle in his second year with the program. Pro Football Focus has him as the sixth-best pass blocker among power-five tackles through two weeks.

What to watch for when FSU is on defense

Florida State has defended the run extremely well early on this season. The Seminoles are allowing just 2.3 yards per rush, which leads the ACC. However, one of their best run defenders in linebacker Kalen DeLoach will miss the first half of Saturday’s game because of a targeting penalty he committed during the fourth quarter against Jacksonville State. Stephen Dix, Jr. or Cortez Andrews will likely fill his spot while he’s out.

Christian Beal-Smith is Wake Forest’s leading rusher with 135 yards (6.7 avg.) and three touchdowns on the season.

Even without DeLoach for a half, Florida State’s defense matches up well on the ground with Wake Forest. However, the Demon Deacons have a clear advantage in the passing game.

Sam Hartman is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC and could have a big day against a Florida State secondary that has been suspect in coverage. Hartman has completed 67 percent of his throws for 432 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

Hartman has a terrific trio of wide receivers at his disposal led by Jaquarii Robinson, who was a Second-Team All-ACC selection last year. He has 10 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. Additionally, A.T. Perry and Donald Stewart have combined for 11 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Of Florida State’s defensive backs, only Jammie Robinson and Renardo Green have graded better than below replacement level in coverage. The Seminoles have already allowed 13 completions of 20-plus yards through two weeks, and Wake Forest might have the best passing attack they have faced yet.

Wake Forest’s offensive line has performed very well to this point, particularly in pass protection. Zach Tom is one of the premier tackles in all of college football. In three seasons, he has allowed only one sack. Tom lining up against Jermaine Johnson is going to be a terrific matchup to watch. The Georgia transfer has made a sizable impact in his first two weeks with Florida State. Through two games, he already has six tackles for loss and four sacks, both of which lead the ACC.

Florida State will have to find a way to apply pressure on Hartman on Saturday. Otherwise, it could be a long day for the Florida State defense.

Prediction

For all the talk of how improved Florida State would be this season after the Notre Dame loss, last week’s inexplicable loss to Jacksonville State showed that this program’s rebuild is still in its early stages.

Norvell’s first real offseason with the team focused plenty on discipline and having a better response to adversity. Those values will be put to the test more than ever this weekend. The Seminoles are already on the verge of having their season fall off a cliff even before ACC play begins.

One area Florida State must clean up immediately is penalties. Through two weeks, the Seminoles’ 21 penalties lead the ACC, and their 84.0 penalty yards per game lead the next closest team by 16.5 yards. Wake Forest, meanwhile, has averaged only 32.0 penalty yards per game, which is third-fewest in the ACC. That does not bode well in what will be Florida State’s first true road game in front of a crowd without capacity limits for the first time since 2019.

For FSU to win Saturday, it is going to have to commit to its run game and control the ball to keep Wake Forest’s offense on the field as long as possible. It did not rely on its ground game enough last week, and that was one of the biggest reasons for its shocking fourth-quarter collapse.

Defensively, the Seminoles need to do a better job at creating takeaways. They have forced just two turnovers this season and one came on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half against Notre Dame.

Florida State should be able to run the ball against Wake Forest, but it has consistently shot itself in the foot with penalties and poor early-down execution through the first two weeks. Those two factors have forced FSU into plenty of third-and-long situations, which are difficult to overcome. FSU’s discipline issues are not correctable overnight and will be amplified against a well-coached team like Wake Forest.

It’s also tough to envision the Seminoles having an answer for Wake Forest’s explosive passing attack.

Combine all of that with Florida State’s road struggles over the past couple of years, and it will have its hands full on Saturday. The Seminoles have just shown too many holes over the first couple of weeks to feel confident they will leave Winston Salem with a win.

Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Florida State 17

