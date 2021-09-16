Advertisement

GPD: Preschool teacher arrested for sexually abusing two children

Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
Trevor Alec Hruby, 23, was charged with sexual abuse with a victim under 12-years-old.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A preschool employee is in jail without bond after Gainesville Police said he sexually abused two very young children.

Trevor Hruby, 23, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual battery against a victim under 12.

Hruby works at A Child’s Dream Preschool. Police said the victim is three-years-old.

Another preschool employee asked the child if Hruby ever touched her. Staff said they routinely ask this as a safety question.

According to GPD, the victim accused Hruby of inappropriate touching.

Officers said Hruby admitted to abusing another three-year-old girl in the same classroom.

Hruby was booked at the Alachua County Jail.

