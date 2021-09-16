Man cleared of murder nearly four years to the day later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury deliberated for two hours Wednesday evening before finding Johnny Anderson not guilty of murder.

Anderson was accused of shooting Andrew Glover six times outside a Waffle House back on September 13, 2017.

The jury started deliberating in the case at 5 p.m. and returned with a not guilty verdict soon after 7 p.m.

“Mr. Anderson has maintained his innocence throughout and the Jury’s verdict is an appropriate reflection of the evidence in the case,” defense attorney Alex Morris said afterward. “Mr. Anderson looks forward to returning to his loving family after nearly four years fighting for the right outcome.”

Prosecutors say surveillance video placed Anderson at the scene, but the actual shooting took place out of the camera’s view.

“We never found the murder weapon and even though there were dozens of witnesses on scene, they claimed they didn’t see who fired the shots,” prosecutor Jon Fuchs said. He had no comment on the verdict itself.

“Mr. Anderson is appreciative of the Jury’s attentiveness and diligence,” defense attorney Alex Morris said.

Leon County court records now show the case is closed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.