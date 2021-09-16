Advertisement

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show announced on Twittter on Thursday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show announced on Twittter on Thursday.

The game show is still looking for a permanent host after its selectee, Mike Richards, stepped away from the position and was later removed as the show’s producer amid questions about comments he made on a podcast.

Jennings is a former competitor on the show and also served as temporary host last season following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Bialik was been named host of a “Jeopardy!” spinoff series and specials.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

