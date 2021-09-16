Police Benevolent Association creates fund in honor of Tallahassee Police officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Police Benevolent Association’s Big Bend Chapter has created a fund to help support the family of Tallahassee Police Officer Clifford Crouch, who passed away last weekend.

The PBA says anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting Region’s Bank and donating to the Cliff Crouch Memorial.

Donations can also be made via Venmo (@Melissajocrouch).

“The tragic loss of Officer Crouch is being felt across this community and the state,” said Police Benevolent Association President Richard Murphy. “Officer Crouch served our department with honor and he was extremely well-liked and respected by his fellow officers. We will miss him terribly. While losing a brother in blue is never easy, it’s always gratifying to see how people come together to support each other and the family of Officer Crouch.”

Crouch served with TPD for six years as a patrol officer. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

