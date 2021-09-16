Advertisement

Police Benevolent Association creates fund in honor of Tallahassee Police officer

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer...
The Tallahassee Police Department has identified the officer who died this weekend as Officer Clifford Crouch.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Police Benevolent Association’s Big Bend Chapter has created a fund to help support the family of Tallahassee Police Officer Clifford Crouch, who passed away last weekend.

The PBA says anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting Region’s Bank and donating to the Cliff Crouch Memorial.

Donations can also be made via Venmo (@Melissajocrouch).

“The tragic loss of Officer Crouch is being felt across this community and the state,” said Police Benevolent Association President Richard Murphy. “Officer Crouch served our department with honor and he was extremely well-liked and respected by his fellow officers. We will miss him terribly. While losing a brother in blue is never easy, it’s always gratifying to see how people come together to support each other and the family of Officer Crouch.”

Crouch served with TPD for six years as a patrol officer. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck overturned crash is causing lanes on I-10 westbound to be closed.
FHP reporting crash with injuries causing roadblock on I-10 westbound
Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.
Man cleared of murder nearly four years to the day later
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Amazon will offer jobs at Tallahassee fulfillment site starting at $15/hour
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County

Latest News

Parents Megan and Bo Walker say Kensley, Riley and Ellie were FSU fans before they were even...
Tallahassee miracle triplets working on Seminole War Chant
Parents Megan and Bo Walker say Kensley, Riley and Ellie were FSU fans before they were even...
Tallahassee Triplets work on FSU war chant!
‘Family Feud’ wants Tallahassee families to join show
Generic fire graphic
‘Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire