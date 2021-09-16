Advertisement

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.(National Park Service/M.Quinn/file)
By FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer.

They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck overturned crash is causing lanes on I-10 westbound to be closed.
FHP reporting crash with injuries causing roadblock on I-10 westbound
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for 15-year-old Christian...
15-year-old wanted in connection with double murder in Monticello apprehended in Leon County
Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.
Man cleared of murder nearly four years to the day later
PPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Alan Joseph Lawless, who is currently employed at...
UPDATE: New details released on Perry workplace shooting

Latest News

The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were launched during a drill of a “railway-borne...
North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles
Tallahassee police investigate deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of...
Tallahassee police investigate early morning deadly shooting
Video shows students riding in a school bus with the back door open after a mechanical issue...
Caught on camera: Moving school bus seen with emergency exit door open amid chemical leak in Pa.
Video shows students riding in a school bus with the back door open after a mechanical issue...
VIDEO: School bus door open as children leap out while its moving