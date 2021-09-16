Advertisement

Tallahassee miracle triplets working on Seminole War Chant

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next generation of Florida State Football fans are already working on their war chants!

WCTV first introduced you to the Walker triplets in March 2019, as we caught up with them when they returned home from the hospital. WCTV has been at every birthday since.

Parents Megan and Bo Walker say Kensley, Riley and Ellie were FSU fans before they were even born.

In WCTV’s previous coverage of the Walker family, Meagan has spoken openly about their struggles with infertility and says sharing her story on this platform has allowed her to help connect with many others who are going through the same thing.

She encourages anyone who might want to talk to reach out to her about it on Instagram.

