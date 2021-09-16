Advertisement

Tallahassee physical therapy clinic seeing patients trying to work past long-haul COVID-19

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Researchers are still learning more about why some COVID patients struggle with long-term symptoms, but local physical therapists say they’re seeing more people come in to get help.

According to the CDC, one-third of COVID patients could be dealing with long-term effects, including fatigue, shortness of breath and joint pain.

Some patients are coming to Tallahassee Orthopedics and Sports Physical Therapy just a few weeks after recovering from COVID, noticing ongoing issues with fatigue or having problems moving.

Others say they don’t notice up to a month after having no symptoms and then start noticing that normal, every day chores are increasingly more difficult and they need help.

Jamie Averett is taking each step in stride.

“I was diagnosed with a dysautonomic disorder called POTS, which really has changed the course and trajectory of my life and my family’s life,” Averett said.

POTS is a rare blood circulation disorder that causes extreme fatigue, fainting and, as Averett describes, the feeling of a heart attack.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it could be triggered by COVID-19.

Averett was hospitalized with COVID in January of last year. For almost a year, daily chores like folding laundry, or even getting out of bed, was a challenge.

“Just those everyday pieces of being a parent and engaging with her life is one of the things I cherish most,” Averett said.

Averett has been going to TOPST since April and says the progress of simple exercises has helped get her life back.

“Just being able to go shopping with my daughter, who is in high school this year. We went homecoming dress shopping last weekend. I would not have been able to do that before,” she said.

Averett is not alone.

“That I’m not able to lift like I was going to before or move like I was going to before, I’m a little bit weaker, I’m having some more joint pain,” said Jenny Maphis, TOSPT Regional Director.

Maphis says they’re seeing more COVID long-haulers seeking treatment.

“They’re able to walk now further along, they’re able to get where, therapy is challenging the limits of them every day, helping to push them to be a better, stronger person,” Maphis explained.

Averett says the effects of POTS don’t go away and she’ll likely need therapy for the rest of her life.

But each small step is never taken for granted.

“Even though I have bad days, my good days are good days and I’m so grateful for those.”

In an effort to raise awareness for the impacts of long-term COVID symptoms, TOPST is now offering free PT screenings for long-haulers.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck overturned crash is causing lanes on I-10 westbound to be closed.
FHP reporting crash with injuries causing roadblock on I-10 westbound
Johnny Anderson is facing murder charges in the 2017 shooting death of Andrew Glover.
Man cleared of murder nearly four years to the day later
Tallahassee police investigate deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of...
Tallahassee police investigate early morning deadly shooting
Leon County is reviewing plans to build a huge retail warehouse near the intersection of Mahan...
Amazon will offer jobs at Tallahassee fulfillment site starting at $15/hour
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Ventilation filter
FSU and Leon County Schools using upgraded ventilation systems to combat COVID-19
Effective Thursday, COVID-19 infusion sites across South Georgia are temporarily closing.
COVID-19 infusion sites closing across Georgia as state works through new distribution process
State publishes vaccine passport ban rule
Over the weekend, Florida recorded the highest daily COVID case numbers since September 1st.
Newly available COVID data not enough to quell public records