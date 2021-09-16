Advertisement

Tallahassee police investigate early morning deadly shooting

Tallahassee police investigate deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street.
Tallahassee police investigate deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street.(wctv)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 am Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee.

Officers found a man dead on scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak to an officer on scene, to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest information.

