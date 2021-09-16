Tallahassee police investigate early morning deadly shooting
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 am Thursday morning.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee.
Officers found a man dead on scene.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak to an officer on scene, to call TPD at 850-891-4200.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
This is an active investigation.
