Tallahassee police investigate early morning deadly shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 am Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Tharpe Street in Tallahassee.

Officers found a man dead on scene.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak to an officer on scene, to call TPD at 850-891-4200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.