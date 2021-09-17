FAMU Board of Trustees votes to extend contract of President Robinson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees have voted to extend the contract of university president Larry Robinson, Ph.D, until December 2022.

Robinson’s contract is subject to approval by the Florida Board of Governors at its fall meeting.

The FAMU Board also re-elected Kelvin Lawson as board chairman for a third two-year term.

